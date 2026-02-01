Google has officially confirmed that it is closing loopholes that allowed users to play YouTube videos in the background without paying for YouTube Premium. This change mainly affects users who relied on mobile web browsers and third-party apps to access background playback for free. The move is part of Google’s effort to make paid features consistent across all platforms.

YouTube Premium is commonly known as a subscription that removes ads from videos. However, it also includes other useful features, such as offline downloads and background playback. Background playback allows videos to continue playing even when the phone screen is turned off or when users switch to another app. This feature is especially popular for listening to music, podcasts, and long videos without keeping the app open.

Google Ends Free YouTube Background Playback Loopholes

For a long time, many users avoided paying for YouTube Premium by using alternative methods. Some mobile browsers, such as Samsung Internet, Brave, and Vivaldi, allowed videos to continue playing in the background when accessed through the YouTube website instead of the official app. This workaround became widely known and easy to use, making it attractive to users who wanted premium features at no cost.

Over the past few days, many users began reporting that background playback no longer worked in these browsers. Soon after, Google confirmed the change. According to the company, background playback is meant to be exclusive to YouTube Premium members. While some non-paying users could previously access it in certain situations, Google stated that it has now updated the experience to ensure consistency across all platforms.

Google did not clearly state how many users are affected by this change. However, given how popular these workarounds were, it is likely that a significant number of people will notice the difference. From Google’s point of view, this decision makes sense. YouTube Premium is a paid service, and allowing free access to its key features reduces the value of the subscription.

It is also important to note that Google has not eliminated every possible workaround. There may still be other ways to achieve background playback without a subscription. However, these methods are usually more complex, less reliable, or require additional steps. By closing the simplest and most popular loopholes, Google has likely achieved its main goal of encouraging more users to consider YouTube Premium.

This move may frustrate some users, especially those who rely on background playback for daily use. At the same time, it highlights Google’s increasing focus on monetizing its services. As free options become more limited, users will have to decide whether the paid subscription is worth the cost or if they should look for alternative platforms.