Early in July, Google made the availability of the AI-powered noise cancellation feature to all the users for the Meet teleconferencing app. But it was limited to some areas. Now Google has announced that it is going to expand the feature to a few more countries.

Google Expands Meet’s Noise Cancellation Feature to More Countries

The Google support page says:

“Important: This feature will roll out to users in Australia, Brazil, India, Japan, and New Zealand in the coming weeks. This feature isn’t currently available to users in South Africa, UAE, and the immediately surrounding areas.”

Once this feature hits your device then you will be able to activate it by visiting the Settings and Audio menu. Moreover, you will also be able to turn it off in case a non-speech sound is important for what you’re doing.

On September 30, Google made the premium features free for everyone, which shows that you can hold meetings with up to 250 participants at the same time. And they can be live-streamed and recorded. Normally, only the G Suite users can use these features.

Well, you can also enjoy some other new features. You are now also able to blur your background or change it entirely. There’s also a new feature of closed captioning that is transcribing the speech into subtitles but this is only available in English for now.

Recommended Reading: Get Ready to Enjoy Google Meet Custom Backgrounds