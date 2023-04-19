Google Expands “Now Playing” on Pixel with New “Summary” Tab

Google’s “Now Playing” feature debuted on the second Pixel series and has since become a popular feature and convenient feature. Now, the search engine giant Google is planning to expand the “Now Playing” feature on Pixel phones by introducing a new “Summary” tab that will have some interesting capabilities.
How ‘Now Playing’ Feature Works?
Without using Google’s servers, the “Now Playing” function is interesting since it collects background noises around you, compares them to a database saved on your device, and generates accurate data. In order to increase the capability of the feature, Google introduced cloud search in 2021. In addition, it now enables displaying a history of recognized songs, assisting users in finding songs on music services, and allowing users to create a library of their favorite songs from inside the feature.
What’s new?
Google has been working on enhancing the functionality of “Now Playing” by introducing a “Summary” tab that categorizes identified songs by genre, artist, and frequency. The tab will also display the times of day that your phone plays the most music, and it will utilize information from the previous 30 days to give you an overview of your listening patterns. Users may search for songs heard by a certain artist and click on songs and artists on the Summary page.
Developer Kieron Quinn discovered the new version of “Now Playing” with the “Summary” tab. He intends to add it to his Ambient Music Mod app, which brings the feature to other Android phones. Conclusively, it will be simpler for users to keep account of the songs they’ve listened to and the artists they’ve discovered with this new feature.
