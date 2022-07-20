Google extends Android Earthquake Alerts System to Pakistan

Google is a multinational technology company that gives great emphasis on search engine technology, online advertisement, artificial intelligence, e-commerce, and consumer electronics. It is the most innovative company which keeps on introducing new features for different countries according to their demographics. Google is now extending its earthquake alerts system to Pakistan. The Android Earthquake alerts system was now first introduced by Google in New Zealand and Greece and later on, was also rolled out in many other countries with more frequent earthquakes.

Android Earthquake Alerts System:

This alert system is a very helpful feature for Android users and it is also free of cost. It detects earthquakes around the world and alerts the users about the upcoming earthquake. The alert system uses sensors (accelerometers) in active Android smartphones. The active smartphone detects seismic activities and then alerts the users to take precautionary actions.

How it works:

To activate the alerts go to Settings and choose the location. Then go to Advanced and turn on the Earthquake Alerts.

The alert system works in two ways…via

Internet search

Directly on the Android mobile device itself.

When the user searches for the earthquake or earthquake near me, the system will give them the relevant results. The system also guides what can be done after the earthquake has struck. On mobile devices, the system displays two different types of alerts depending on the magnitude and intensity of the earthquake. The two types of actions are “Be Aware” and “Take Action”. Be Aware is the action that alerts the users when the earthquake is of 4.5 magnitudes or intensity of 3 or 4 MMI scale. The alert uses the phone’s current volume, vibration, and Do Not Disturb settings and reaches the mobile display. The distance of the earthquake’s epicenter is also sent to the user. Take action is the full-screen alert for earthquakes with an intensity level of 5 and above and a magnitude of 4.5. With this full-screen instructions are sent to the user with a loud sound to prepare the user for the heavy shaking.

The users who don’t want these notifications can go to the device settings and turn off the earthquake alerts.

