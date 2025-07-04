Google has just lost a big legal battle in California. This case has been going on since 2019. It was a class action suit filed on behalf of around 14 million people in the state. These people claimed that Google secretly collected data from their Android phones, even when the phones were idle. Now, Google faces $314 million fine for collecting data without users’ knowledge.

The lawsuit said this practice caused about $800 million in damages. After years in court, the jury finally gave its decision. They sided with the people and ordered Google to pay $314.6 million. Interestingly, people pointed out that this number is almost equal to the value of pi (3.14), which is a fun fact but just a coincidence.

The main complaint was that Android phones were gathering user data in the background. Even when a phone was not being used, it sent data to Google’s servers. This data was used for targeted ads. The more Google knew about a person, the better it could show ads that match their interests.

Google Faces $314 Million Fine for Collecting Data Without Users’ Knowledge

The problem was that the phones used mobile data to send this information. So, phone owners paid for this data transfer without knowing it. Many users were upset to find out that they were paying to help Google make more money from ads.

Google, however, does not agree with the jury’s decision. The company plans to appeal the verdict. A Google spokesperson said that users agreed to these data practices. When people use Android phones, they accept Google’s terms of service and privacy policy. The company says that these policies clearly mention how user data is collected and used.

Google also argued that the data transfers were not harmful. They claim that this background activity helps keep Android phones secure and working well. The company says that stopping this would affect the performance and reliability of the devices.

But the jury did not buy this explanation. They decided that Google should have been more transparent about how and when it collects data. Many users say they did not fully understand what they were agreeing to when they first set up their phones.

This is not the end of Google’s legal troubles on this issue. Another group of lawyers has filed a similar lawsuit. This one is for Android users in the other 49 states in the US. That trial is expected to begin in April.

If Google loses that case too, it could cost the company even more money. It could also force Google to change how it handles user data. Many people want tech companies to be more honest and clear about privacy. They want to know exactly what data is being collected and why.

This case shows that people are becoming more aware of privacy issues. Big tech companies like Google, Apple, and Facebook are facing more questions about how they use people’s personal information. For now, Google will fight the decision in court. But no matter what happens, this case has sent a strong message. Users care about their privacy, and they want big companies to respect it.