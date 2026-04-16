A new legal challenge has emerged against Google, focusing once again on how it manages its Android app store ecosystem. This time, the complaint comes from Aptoide, an independent app store that claims Google is still making it difficult for competitors to operate fairly.

Aptoide has filed a federal antitrust lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. The company argues that despite earlier legal actions and promises of change, Google continues to maintain tight control over app distribution and in-app payments on Android devices. According to Aptoide, these practices limit the ability of alternative app stores to grow and compete.

Google Faces New Legal Challenge from Another Rival Over App Store Practices

The lawsuit focuses on two main areas: app distribution and billing systems. Aptoide claims that Google has created barriers that discourage both users and developers from using third-party app stores. For example, the company points to agreements with device manufacturers, often referred to as OEM lock-in deals, which can make Google’s own Play Store the default or preferred option on many Android devices. This, Aptoide argues, reduces visibility and access for competing platforms.

Another concern raised in the lawsuit is developer exclusivity. Aptoide alleges that some agreements or incentives encourage developers to prioritize Google’s platform over others. This can make it harder for independent app stores to offer popular apps, limiting their appeal to users. In addition, Aptoide claims that Google has added extra steps or “friction” in the process of installing apps from outside its ecosystem, which may discourage users from exploring alternatives.

This case builds on earlier legal battles, particularly the well-known dispute involving Epic Games. That case led to increased scrutiny of Google’s practices and pushed the company to introduce some changes. These included adjustments to its fee structure and the introduction of programs designed to support alternative app stores. However, Aptoide argues that these steps have not gone far enough to create a truly competitive environment.

Aptoide highlights its own scale to support its claims. The platform reportedly serves over 200 million users each year and hosts hundreds of thousands of apps. Despite this, the company says it has struggled to expand further due to the challenges created by Google’s policies. It believes that without these restrictions, it could compete more effectively in terms of pricing, developer access, and user experience.

The lawsuit raises a broader question about competition within the Android ecosystem. While Google allows third-party app stores in theory, critics argue that practical barriers still exist. The outcome of this case could play an important role in determining whether alternative platforms can realistically compete or remain limited in their reach.

At the time of reporting, Google has not publicly responded to the latest claims. As the legal process unfolds, the case is likely to draw attention from regulators, developers, and users alike. It may also influence future policies around app distribution and digital marketplaces, not just for Android but across the tech industry.