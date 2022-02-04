Google Facilitates Businesses use workspace for free with Essentials Starter Edition

Google has come up with a new module of its workspace suite named Workspace Essentials Starter. Workspace essentials starter allows workers to use tools like Google docs, sheets, chat with their co-workers without switching to Gmail. However, for this, they should already be using something like Exchange or Zoho.

Many readers would be thinking that they were able to replicate this functionality from their personal Google accounts, but having an official product for this use case will make it easier for users to manage a team of people who are working together.

Users would be able to sign up for essential starter by using their existing email accounts and then they would be able to invite their team to work on projects with them. For this, Google gives them the storage of 15 GB which means they would be able to hold plenty of text documents, slide shows, and spreadsheets.

Moreover, employees would also be able to communicate with each other.

While telling about this new addition, Google said:

“Workspace Essentials Starter is designed to make it easy for employees to choose their own productivity tools and bring modern collaboration to work.”

Google’s support page reveals that teams are limited to 25 people but an unlimited number of teams working in the same organization can opt for it. With this free version, users are not going to get support from Google, and Meetings and Chats will also have some limitations which will be lifted if someone opts for the paid Enterprise Essentials plan.

