Google announced that Google Fi now has a new name. The new name of Google Fi is Google Fi Wireless. To be honest, it makes a lot more sense than just Google Fi. Adding the word “Wireless” to the situation certainly clarifies what Google offers here. You can try it risk-free for 7 days, and a new app experience is on the way.
The company has also changed the Simply Unlimited plan. Google has been offering this plan at $50 for single lines, $80 for 2 lines, $75 for 3 lines, or $80 for 4 lines. Now, from 2-4 lines, everyone pays $80.
Google Fi Changes Its Name to Google Fi Wireless
Moreover, Google is now tossing in free connectivity to smartwatches “at no extra cost.” Google says you can add a Pixel Watch or compatible Samsung watches to help you stay connected if you leave your phone behind. This used to only be included in the Plus plan.
As for that free trial, Google Fi Wireless is offering up a 7-day free trial for you to test out the network. All you need is an eSIM-compatible phone. By activating eSIM, you’ll simply test Fi Wireless alongside your other network. Again, Google says this is “risk-free.” To get started with the free trial, follow the instructions at the Fi Wireless site.
And finally, Google will begin rolling out a “refreshed family-centric” app redesign. It will make it easier to manage your family’s digital safety settings and allow you to easily add new family members.
