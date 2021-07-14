Google fined €500m by French competition authority

Google has been fined with a €500m (£427m) by France’s competition authority for not being able to negotiate “in good faith” with news organisations over the use of their content. Google is being accused of not taking the order to seriously. To BBC Google has said that the decision “ignores our efforts to reach an agreement“. In the battle of global copyright, the fine is the newest conflict between tech firms and news organisations. Google was ordered by the French competition authority, last year that it must negotiate deals with news organisations to show extracts of articles in search results, news and other services. Google was fined because, in the authority’s view, it failed to do this.

France in 2019, was the first EU country to transpose a new Digital Copyright Directive into law. According to the law it governed so-called “neighbring rights” which are designed for compensating publishers and news agencies for the use of their material. Google in response decided not show content from EU publishers in France, on services like search and news, unless publishers agreed to let them do so free of charge.