Karachi: 24th June, 2020: ‘Google for Startups’ (GFS) has launched a 3-month, online accelerator program to nurture high-potential, early-stage tech-startups across Pakistan, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The program is committed to support homegrown entrepreneurs implement their solutions while enriching local ideas to evolve. In the last few months, COVID-19 has ushered in an era of profound changes to the way we live and work, causing businesses to rethink strategies and product roadmaps. At the forefront of this change are startups, stepping up to solve for new and unforeseen challenges as they always have done — with agility, innovative technology, and resilience.

Google For Startups’ Launches Accelerator Program for Pakistani Startups

Developer-Relations Program Manager at Google – Thye Yeow Bok, announced that; “Applications are now open for Google for Startups Accelerator: Southeast Asia. This year, we are also inviting startup entrepreneurs from Pakistan, particularly the ones who are resolving today’s socio-economic issues in key sectors like; healthcare, education, finance or logistics.”

He further emphasized that, “Use of Artificial-Intelligence, Machine-Learning or Data-Analysis is being encouraged, to enable smooth functioning of industries, while ensuring social-distancing, as per WHO regulations/restrictions. This will make the world more inclusive, even for the elderly and the people with disabilities.”

‘Google for Startups’ previously known as the Google Launchpad Accelerator, continues with its pledge to help startups; solve specific, technical challenges with Google support and resources. Once the selected founders outline their top challenges, they are provided access to relevant teams or experts from Google, its partners’ network and the industry, to guide them for solving their challenges. Deep mentorship and project-support is also provided on technical and business challenges. In addition to mentorship and technical project support, the accelerator also features deep dives and workshops, focused on product-design, customer acquisition, and leadership development for founders.

Startups from Pakistan and South-East Asia can submit their applications till ‌19th July, 2020. The Accelerator has a vision to help the next generation of innovators and startup founders, who aim to empower the communities for economic prosperity in Asia and beyond.

The South-East Asian startup ecosystem has always been a hotbed for creativity. It is inspiring progress, agility and resilience, along with a sustainable future, for this developing region.