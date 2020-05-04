Google knows how to keep us engaged and entertained in any boredom situation. This is the reason that it always do something extra for us. In this lockdown, as we all are staying at home and getting bored while missing the company of our friends, Google is continuously struggling to keep us entertained and motivated to stay in for our safety. That’s why it is making attractive and eye-catchy doodles on a daily basis. Google games doodle is the exciting one.

Google Games Doodle Keeps you Entertained During Lockdown

In today’s Google game doodle, the players will also get to learn some extra information about the different vegetables. This feature started on 27 April and will run for two weeks, with new games arriving each day.

In the recent doodle, when you click on it, it will take you to the game. First, it will share some information about the vegetable and in the second stage, you will have to throw the three layers of the cone ice cream. When the circle in the bar which is located below, reaches the centre of the bar you have to hit the vegetable at that time.

Once you get successful in hitting the vegetable right on time, then that vegetable will be encaged in a big ice cube. After that, you will move to the next level.