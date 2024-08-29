Google Gemini Adds Two New AI Features for Paying Subscribers

Google has rolled out new AI features for paying subscribers of its Gemini platform. These enhancements include a fixed image generator and the introduction of “Gems,” which are smaller, specialized chatbots similar to OpenAI’s GPTs.

Image Generator Revamped and Ready for Use

Earlier this year, Google faced challenges with Gemini’s image generator. Launched in early February, the tool quickly encountered backlash for producing racially insensitive images, such as depicting racially diverse Nazis and inaccurate representations of historical figures. This led to a pause in the tool’s availability while Google worked on improvements.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on February 21, Google acknowledged the issues: “We’re aware that Gemini is offering inaccuracies in some historical image generation depictions. We’re working to improve these kinds of depictions immediately. Gemini’s AI image generation does generate a wide range of people. And that’s generally a good thing because people around the world use it. But it’s missing the mark here.”

After several months of refinement, Google has now re-enabled the image generation feature, albeit exclusively for paying subscribers. For now, only Advanced, Business, or Enterprise tier users will have access to this feature, with no announced timeline for its availability to all users. According to a Google spokesperson, “Gemini Advanced gives our users priority access to our latest features. This helps us gather valuable feedback while delivering a highly anticipated feature first to our premium subscribers.”

Introduction of Gems: Specialized Mini-Chatbots

In addition to the image generator, Google is rolling out “Gems,” a feature that was first introduced at Google I/O in May. Gems are essentially mini-chatbots designed to handle specific tasks or queries, making them more efficient and faster than the general AI model. These specialized bots can offer focused advice on topics such as gardening, cooking, nutrition, or trip planning.

The concept is akin to OpenAI’s use of GPTs, offering tailored solutions with quicker response times. By breaking down the AI model into smaller, task-specific units, Google aims to provide users with more efficient interactions.

Subscribers to the Gemini Advanced, Business, and Enterprise plans will soon have the ability to create and use their own Gems across mobile and desktop devices. This feature will be available in over 150 countries and support “most” languages, expanding the reach and functionality of the Gemini platform.

These updates mark Google’s continued efforts to enhance its AI offerings and provide more value to its paying customers while addressing past issues and improving user experience.

