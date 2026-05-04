First Look: Google’s Gemini App Redesign Is Bold, Beautiful, and Very Different

Google Gemini app redesign has been building in pieces for months: a tweaked menu here, a reworked Live interface there. Now, for the first time, the full picture has surfaced. And it is a significant departure from what Gemini currently looks like.

The redesign touches every major part of the app: homepage, chat interface, navigation drawer, tool access, and model selection, replacing the current layout with something visually bolder, structurally cleaner, and notably more expressive. On iOS, it goes further still, leaning heavily into Apple’s Liquid Glass design language in a way that makes it look like a different app entirely.

The rollout is currently limited, with only a handful of iOS users reporting the new interface. But based on how consistently Google has been shipping redesign elements over the past two months, a broader rollout appears imminent.

The Homepage Is Completely Different

The most immediately visible change is the homepage, the first screen users see when they open the app.

The current prompt box has been replaced by a pill-shaped input field, a cleaner and more modern design choice that feels less utilitarian and more intentional. Voice input and Gemini Live remain accessible at the right of the prompt box, while a plus button on the left opens a bottom sheet with a carousel for Photos, Camera, and recent images, alongside quick access to Files, Notebooks, and upload options.

Below the prompt box, tools are now presented as a structured list with descriptions rather than icons: images, videos, music, canvas, deep research, and guided learning. This unified approach, already live on Gemini for Mac and tested on the desktop web, makes the app’s capabilities immediately legible rather than buried behind icons that require prior knowledge to understand.

The greeting has also been personalised and repositioned. Instead of a generic welcome, users now see “Hi [name], what’s on your mind?” centred on screen with the Gemini spark icon positioned just above it. It is a small change in text but a significant shift in tone, making the app feel more conversational from the first interaction.

The Visual Centrepiece: A Pulsating Gradient Background

The design detail that will generate the most attention is not a layout change; it is a visual effect. The redesigned Gemini app features a colourful, pulsating background with a gradient effect that activates when a prompt is entered.

It is the kind of visual flourish that signals Google is treating Gemini as a flagship product deserving premium design attention, not just a functional utility layered on top of search.

Navigation and Model Selection Overhaul

The structural changes to navigation are equally significant. Google has returned the model picker to the top-left corner as a dropdown menu, a reversal from its previous placement, making it easier to switch between Gemini versions without hunting through settings.

The account switcher, which has historically been prominent in the top-right corner across Google’s first-party apps, has been moved to the bottom of the navigation drawer. That is a notable departure from Google’s established design conventions and suggests a deliberate decision to reduce visual clutter in the primary interface.

An updated icon set throughout the app favours thin, rounded outlines, a more refined aesthetic that aligns with broader design trends across both Android and iOS.

In chat view, the “See thinking steps” option, which shows Gemini’s reasoning process, has been moved to the overflow menu, appearing as a bottom sheet rather than inline content. This keeps the main chat view cleaner while still preserving access to one of Gemini’s more distinctive features.

What Is Changing, At a Glance

Element Current Design New Design Prompt Input Standard text box Pill-shaped input field Homepage Background Static Colourful pulsating gradient Homepage Greeting Generic “Hi [name], what’s on your mind?” Tool Access Icon-based List with descriptions Model Picker Varies Top-left dropdown Account Switcher Top-right corner Bottom of navigation drawer Thinking Steps Inline in chat Overflow menu, bottom sheet Icon Style Current set Thin, rounded outlines iOS Design Language Standard Liquid Glass

Liquid Glass on iOS, A Bigger Deal Than It Sounds

For iOS users, the redesign goes beyond layout changes. The new Gemini interface heavily leverages Liquid Glass, Apple’s new design language introduced with iOS 26 that uses translucent, fluid visual effects to create a sense of depth and material quality in app interfaces.

WhatsApp confirmed a Liquid Glass integration for its chat screen just this week. Google is now doing the same for Gemini on iOS and doing it comprehensively, with the redesign described as going significantly further than the initial Liquid Glass support that was introduced days ago.

The result, on iOS, is an app that looks native to the platform in a way the current Gemini interface does not. For Google, a company whose iOS apps have historically felt like Android ports with minor adjustments, this level of platform-specific design investment is a meaningful signal about how seriously it is taking Gemini’s role as a consumer product.

Android Version Still to Come

One significant unknown remains: how the redesign will look on Android. The reports surfacing so far are primarily from iOS users.

Given that Google has been testing elements of this redesign on Android for months, including the unified tool carousel and the plus-button bottom sheet, it is reasonable to expect an Android version is being prepared in parallel. But whether it will match the visual expressiveness of the iOS version, particularly around Liquid Glass equivalents, remains unclear.

What This Means for Gemini’s Positioning

The Gemini app redesign is not just a visual refresh; it is a statement of intent. Google is competing for the same AI assistant mindshare as ChatGPT, Claude, and an increasingly capable Siri on Apple devices. In that competition, design quality is not a secondary consideration. It is a primary signal of how seriously a product takes its users.

A pulsating gradient that responds to prompts, a Liquid Glass interface on iOS, a cleaner tool structure, and a personalised greeting, these are not the design choices of a team treating Gemini as a search feature extension. They are the choices of a team building a product it wants people to open every day.

The rollout is limited for now. But based on the pace of Gemini’s design evolution over the past two months, the wait for the full release is unlikely to be long.