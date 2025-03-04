Google Gemini Brings Interesting AI Features for iPhone, Taking on Apple Siri

Google has rolled out a significant update to its Gemini app, allowing iPhone users to access the AI chatbot directly from their lock screens. This move of offering Google Gemini AI Features for iPhone enhances user convenience, enabling seamless interactions with Google’s AI assistant without unlocking their devices.

Google Gemini AI Features for iPhone

The latest update introduces six new lock screen widgets, offering various functionalities to simplify daily tasks. Users can now:

Type prompts for quick AI-generated responses.

Initiate real-time voice conversations with the ‘Talk Live’ feature.

Open the microphone for setting reminders and calendar events.

Use the camera to take photos and ask questions.

Share images directly with the AI chatbot.

Share files for quick information processing.

These widgets make it easier than ever for iPhone users to harness Gemini’s AI capabilities on the go, providing a glimpse into the future of AI-powered personal assistants.

How to Enable Google Gemini on iPhone Lock Screen?

To activate Gemini on your iPhone lock screen, follow these steps:

Update the Gemini App: Ensure the app is updated to the latest version via the App Store.

Customize Lock Screen Widgets: Long press the lock screen, select “Customize,” choose “Lock Screen,” and add the Gemini widgets of your choice.

Interact with Gemini Live: Tap the “Talk Live” widget to start a conversation directly from your lock screen without unlocking your phone.

How does Google Gemini Lock Screen for iPhone give it a competitive edge?

The introduction of these widgets comes as Apple faces delays in launching its own AI-enabled Siri, now expected to debut in 2027. Google’s proactive approach positions Gemini as a viable alternative, catering to iPhone users seeking advanced AI features.

Additionally, Google has announced that starting later in March, Android users will gain access to Gemini’s ability to answer questions about video and onscreen content in real time. This feature stems from Google DeepMind’s Project Astra. However, this functionality will initially be available to subscribers of the $20-a-month Gemini Advanced plan.

Google’s latest update highlights the growing influence of AI in everyday digital interactions. By integrating advanced AI capabilities into lock screens, the tech giant is setting new standards for convenience and functionality in mobile technology. With Apple’s delayed AI rollout, Google Gemini is poised to fill the gap, offering users an early glimpse of what AI-powered personal assistants can deliver.