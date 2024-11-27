Google Gemini Gets Smarter with Spotify Integration: A New Era of Voice-Controlled Music

Google’s Gemini, the AI powerhouse is becoming more versatile with every update. After bringing conversational expertise and utility-focused extensions, it has now added Spotify integration to its growing list of capabilities. The all-new Google Gemini Spotify extension brings seamless control over Spotify through voice or text commands, making it a game-changer for music lovers.

What Does the Google Gemini Spotify Extension Offer?

The Spotify extension allows Gemini users to control their Spotify experience without needing to open the app. Gemini can play anything with just a simple command no matter what if you’re in the mood for a particular song, playlist, or podcast. Moreover, you can search for tracks by lyrics or explore radio stations. To use this feature, you need to integrate Spotify with Gemini by granting Google access to your Spotify account.

The Spotify extension adds an exciting dimension to music control—all through voice or text commands. However, there are a few limitations. The extension currently supports only English as the language setting. Furthermore, it requires a Spotify Premium account to play specific tracks and is limited to the main Gemini app, excluding versions on Messages, the web, or iPhone. It is pertinent to mention that Android users with multiple music apps connected via Gemini extensions need to specify Spotify as the default player.

How to Get Started?

To activate the Spotify extension:

Update your Gemini app to the latest version. Set your Gemini language to English. Link your Spotify account through Gemini settings.

Google Gemini’s Spotify integration offers an intuitive way to enjoy your favorite tracks. However, it’s still in its early stages and not globally available. We hope to see more extensions and features in the coming future. For now, if you’re a Spotify Premium user, get ready to boost your music experience with the power of Google Gemini.

