To provide more security to users, Google is going to launch blue checkmarks for verified brands in Gmail. The new blue checkmarks will automatically appear next to companies that have adopted Gmail’s existing Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) feature.
The company announced the BIMI feature in 2021. It requires senders to use strong authentication and verify their brand logo in order to display a brand logo as an avatar in emails. Users will now see a checkmark icon for senders that have adopted the BIMI feature. Google says this update will help users identify messages from legitimate senders versus impersonators.
Google Launches Blue Checkmarks for Verified Brands in Gmail
Next to a verified sender’s name, you will see a blurb that says “the sender of this email has verified” that they own the domain and logo in the profile image.
“Strong email authentication helps users and email security systems identify and stop spam, and also enables senders to leverage their brand trust,” the company wrote in a blog post. “This increases confidence in email sources and gives readers an immersive experience, creating a better email ecosystem for everyone.”
Gmail is rolling out the blue verified checkmarks starting today. It will be available on both Workspace accounts and personal Google accounts.
Other than Gmail, many other companies have also adopted this method. Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, TikTok and many other digital platforms have some form of verification. In March, Meta launched paid verification checkmarks. LinkedIn also recently introduced verification badges.
