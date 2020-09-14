Google Groups is Rolling out Redesign with Improved Mobile Site Experience

Google Groups is getting a makeover. Google Groups Material Design Revamp that was in beta for testing purposes for some months now is finally becoming the default for all the users this week. This new interface was highly requested by all the users and the company is finally making it available for everyone.

This upcoming interface that has been redesigned has some great features which were requested by users long ago. This feature includes a new mobile design and updated collaborative inboxes. Moreover, tags and categories in groups are replaced with labels.

Google Groups Redesign Ads Labels to Groups

The mobile redesign of groups will go away and the old and outdated look will take its role, giving it an appearance closer to the desktop version. The most important thing is that the redesign has made it easier for users to browse and search for groups on mobile, manage membership settings, and read group conversations.

The new labels will make it easier for users to filter and search messages in a group which was otherwise a hefty task. Collaborative inboxes which allow teams to use google group as an email list is also updated with filters and quick searches, making it easier for users to find old conversations, hence saving a lot of time.

The new Google Group feature will be available to all Gsuite users. The feature is expected to roll out for everyone tomorrow, September 15th. Furthermore, the company has also implemented the Google chrome tab group feature that helps users to organize active tabs into various groups and improve their workflow.

