Epic Games has scored a major victory in its long legal battle with Google. On Thursday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the earlier ruling in favour of Epic in the Epic v. Google lawsuit. The court found that Google had violated antitrust laws through its control over the Play Store. Google is now required to make several significant changes to the way it operates the Play Store following the Epic win. These changes aim to make the app marketplace fairer for developers and users.

Google Has Only 14 Days to Make Play Store Changes After Epic Win

According to The Verge, Google has just 14 days to comply with the court’s orders. In response, the tech giant has filed an emergency stay request with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, asking for a delay in implementing these changes.

What Google Must Do

The court has given Google a list of remedies it must put into action within two weeks. These include:

Allowing app developers to use payment systems other than Google’s

Letting developers inform users about alternative payment options

Permitting developers to share links for downloading apps outside the Play Store

Giving developers the freedom to set their own prices

Ending payments to phone makers, carriers, or developers for Play Store exclusivity or pre-installed apps

Cooperating with Epic to resolve further issues and creating a system that allows rival app stores to operate on Android

More Changes Coming Later

One major change is not required right away. Google has been given seven and a half months to allow rival app stores full access to its app catalogue or to host them directly on the Play Store. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney has already confirmed that the Epic Games Store will come to Android—but not until at least next year.

Google’s Concerns

Google claims that the fast timeline poses a serious risk. The company says these changes could disrupt millions of users and developers. It also fears that rushing the updates might harm the Android system as a whole.

In its emergency stay request, Google called the situation an “emergency,” arguing that more time is needed to make the changes safely. However, legal experts believe the chances of a stay being granted are slim. A previous request for a stay was already denied.

What’s Next?

If the Ninth Circuit denies Google’s emergency request again, the company will have to move quickly to follow the court’s orders. Google is also expected to take its case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

For now, Epic’s win is being seen as a huge moment for app developers around the world. It could mark the start of a more open and competitive mobile app market, where developers have more freedom and users have more choices.

See also: Epic Games Defeats Google in Antitrust Case: Get Ready For A New Store on Android