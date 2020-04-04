A Tribute to Legendary Squash Player Hashim Khan with a Doodle

Today, Google is saying attribute to the legendary squash player, Hashim Khan, with a doodle. He was one of the sport’s all-time greatest players. On this day in 1951, he had won the British Open Squash Championships and had become an international icon.

Google Doodle Celebrates the Legendary Squash Player Hashim Khan

He was born in 1914 in Peshawar. His father worked at a British officers’ club with squash courts where Khan apprenticed as a ballboy. Learning the ropes of the sport while on his off-hours. After so much hard work, he had become the national champion of the sport at the age of 28. After independence, Pakistan drafted him to represent the country at the 1951 British Open.

He won the British Open Squash Championships a total of seven times, from 1951 to 1956, and then again in 1958. Over the next 46 years, the tournament was won 29 times by either Khan or one of his relatives, including the famous players Jahangir Khan and Jansher Khan. He has won the total of seven British Opens, five British Professional Championships, three U.S. Opens, and three Canadian Opens.

He really was our national hero. Thank you, Hashim Khan, for making an ideal to all and proving that people from every background can achieve success.