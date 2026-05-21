Google has officially started rolling out Google Health 5.0 for Android users, bringing several noticeable changes to the former Fitbit app. The update introduces a cleaner design, a new stats widget, and updated branding that reflects Google’s growing focus on health tracking and fitness management.

One of the biggest additions in this update is the new Quick Access Widget for Android home screens. Previously, users only had access to a circular Steps widget that showed daily step counts. Now, the new widget offers a much more detailed overview of health data directly from the home screen.

Google Health 5.0 Rolls Out with Powerful New Android Widget

The Quick Access Widget is designed to display multiple fitness statistics in one place. Users can view up to six health metrics at once, depending on the widget size they choose. These metrics can include steps, heart activity, calories burned, sleep information, and other fitness details available inside the app. The widget layout can be adjusted, allowing users to shrink it down to show only a single stat if they prefer a minimal setup.

Another useful feature is customization. Users can remove specific elements, such as the Steps ring or Weekly Cardio section, to create a cleaner and more compact appearance. This flexibility makes the widget more practical for people who want quick health updates without opening the app repeatedly.

Google has also added shortcut controls within the widget. A heart icon in the top-left corner quickly opens the app, while other buttons allow users to refresh stats or access the Health Coach feature directly. The widget also displays the last updated time, helping users know when their health information was refreshed.

Apart from the widget improvements, Google Health 5.0 introduces a completely refreshed identity. The update replaces most Fitbit branding with the new Google Health branding. Fitbit branding will now mainly remain associated with wearable hardware products rather than the software itself. This move signals Google’s intention to unify its health ecosystem under one platform.

The rollout also prepares users for upcoming products. According to reports, version 5.0 will be necessary to set up the new Fitbit Air device, which will launch next week. This means users planning to buy future Fitbit products will likely need to transition fully to the Google Health platform.

Google has already started releasing the update for Android users from May 19, and the company expects wider availability by May 26. As with many Google app rollouts, some users may receive the update earlier than others.

The transition from Fitbit to Google Health appears to be part of a larger strategy. Google recently confirmed that Google Fit will eventually shut down, with migration tools arriving later this year. Some older Fitbit features, including badges and sleep animals, may not carry over to the new app experience.

Overall, Google Health 5.0 delivers a more modern and user-friendly experience. The new widget, cleaner branding, and easier access to health data show Google’s continued investment in digital wellness and fitness tracking for Android users.