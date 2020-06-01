Google Honors Anna Molka Ahmed, A Pakistani Artist with Doodle

Google is one of the best platforms when it comes to searching for things that we don’t know. We want to know about something all that is needed is a mini device with data connection which makes us just seconds away from loads of information. However, there is something even better than that and its personally my favourite: Google Doodle. Goggle has the habit of celebrating special days or giving tribute to famous personalities throughout the world. This time Google has honoured a renowned Pakistani artist named Anna Molka Ahmed with a doodle. The Doodle is quite cute and shows the women painting just behind Google’s Logo.

Google Honors Anna Molka Ahmed with a Doodle

Anna Molka was Pakistan’s first art teacher who brought her students out of the classroom to paint outdoor. She believed there is much room for improvement when it comes to practical work. On 1st June 1940, the lady established the Fine Arts Department which has now become University College of Arts & Design, at the University of Punjab in Lahore.

Due to her efforts in the field of arts and bringing talent to the national and international level, she was honoured tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Medal of Excellence) n 1963. It is indeed a proud moment for all Pakistanis, and we should thank Ms Anna Molka Ahmed for rendering her endless services in the field of arts and inspiring generations of Pakistani artists.

A few days back, Google was running a series of Doodles for the front line workers who are working hard to facilitate us during COVID-19 pandemic.

