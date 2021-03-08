Today, Google is celebrating the annual International Women’s Day by showing a series of firsts throughout the history of women.

A video Doodle honors and pays homage to women who dared to open doors for themselves and ‘chose to challenge’ society to fulfill their dreams and achieve their goals.

Google Honors Women’s Firsts on International Women’s Day

The Doodle also highlighted those women’s hands that opened the doors for women today, including those of the first women to cast a vote and other activists. In today’s Doodle, Google also highlighted the pioneering female scientists, writers, athletes and artists from around the world. The theme for International Women’s Day (8 March) this year is “#ChooseToChallenge.”