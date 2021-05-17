Google I/O 2021: What will be in the box for us?

The company’s major developer meeting, Google I/O, has been rescheduled after being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The keynote will begin at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, May 18th, which will most likely be jam-packed with Google product announcements.

The official schedule for keynotes and breakout sessions has also been released by the Google. To register for Google I/O, simply sign in to your Google account and register for the event.

Android 12

If there’s one thing you can count on from Google this year, it’ll be a lot of information about the new Android 12 update. When you know how much the corporation has already said about it, this isn’t unexpected. After all, Google had only launched three Android 12 developer demos at the time of publishing, and was still touting features like audio-coupled haptics and better picture quality.

Pixel-Buds A series

Maybe this time Google will actually reveal the pixel buds A-series. We already know Google is coming out with a new edition of its Pixel Buds true wireless headphones, thanks to a couple of major leaks from the manufacturer, and they could make their debut (again) at I/O.

Given that there is currently a global chip scarcity, it’s unlikely that the Pixel 5a will be unveiled at Google I/O, and the company has gave an official statement claiming the phone would be launched later this year to dispel rumours of its cancellation.

Google Assistant/ Smart home products

Although there have been no reports pointing to specific features coming to the Google Assistant, it’s possible that we’ll learn that the new Assistant will be available on more Android devices than just Pixel phones. Also, expect new smart home features and product announcements, according to an official Google blog post.

While Google has a history for being unable to keep its most important items under wraps, there’s still the chance that the company has something completely unexpected in store for this year’s I/O.