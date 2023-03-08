Advertisement

Google has finally announced the date when its I/O 2023 will take place. The opening keynote for this year’s I/O is taking place at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. In its email confirming the time and date, Google says, “Join a select audience to learn about Google’s latest innovations and developer solutions that help you work smarter and improve productivity.” The opening keynote for I/O 2023 will kick off at 10 a.m. PT on May 10.

Google I/O 2023 will Take Place on May 10

Google is inviting some developers and media/press outlets to attend the keynote in person. However, anyone can watch the event online as a live stream for free. Furthermore, if you want to attend any of the “100-plus on-demand technical sessions,” you can register for free on the Google I/O 2023 website to access those.

Google I/O is a developer-focused event. However, the company will also make some big announcements as well. One of the main talking points this year should be Android 14. Google already released the first developer preview of Android 14. We will get a closer look at it during I/O. Some reports are also saying that the company will also reveal the ChatGPT competitor, Google Bard.

The event should see a few hardware announcements, too. The Pixel 7a is almost certainly going to make an appearance, as will the Pixel Tablet. Some reports are also claiming that the company will also announce the Pixel Fold.

Anyhow, you can visit the Google I/O 2023 website now to register for the event for free.

