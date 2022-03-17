According to Google, this year’s I/O event will take place on May 11 and 12, with live broadcasts from the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. The event will be mostly be attended remotely, with segments of the conference being broadcast live on the internet. Ina Fried, Chief Technology Correspondent at Axios, tweeted that the audience will be limited to mainly Google employees, as well as select partners.

Google I/O Event to Take Place on May 11 & 12

Alex Garcia-Kummert, Google spokesperson remarked,

This year’s event will be broadcast in front of a limited live audience and is completely free and open to everyone virtually.

Registration for the event will be completely free of charge, and it is expected to open either this month or in the early half of next month. The annual Google I/O puzzle has also been made available on the company’s official website.

Because Google has already released the first Android 13 Developer Preview, it is expected that the company will concentrate its efforts mostly on Android 13. At Google I/O, the company will also reveal new features for its existing products, such as Assistant, Search, and Maps.

The event had previously been postponed until 2020 due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

