Google I/O Extended Conference 2024 to take Place in Islamabad Tomorrow

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) is organizing the Google I/O Extended Conference in the capital city for the first time. The event will be taking place on Saturday, July 20, 2024, from 9 am to 4 pm, at the S.M. Tanveer Auditorium of ICCI.

The conference can prove beneficial for developers, entrepreneurs, students, and anyone interested in Google technologies. Attendees will be listening to inspiring stories from young entrepreneurs, participating in tech talks, engaging in hands-on workshops, and more. Also, there will be a lot of opportunities for networking with peers.

In addition, the conference will include training sessions from industry experts, offering valuable insights and skills development. Therefore, the ICCI urges all interested individuals to attend and take advantage of this unique opportunity.

The event offers a platform for participants to expand their knowledge and connect with like-minded individuals. So, don’t miss out on this vital opportunity to be part of an event that seeks to inspire the next generation of tech leaders. The ICCI’s dedication to promoting innovation and technological advancement is evident in its efforts to bring this prestigious conference to Islamabad.

