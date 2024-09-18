Google Image Search Feature: A Boon for Creators

This new feature is a direct response to concerns about the misuse of digital images. In the past, it has been difficult for users to determine whether an image is copyrighted or can be used freely. This has led to many instances of people using images without permission, which can have serious legal consequences.

Google has made a significant update to its Google Image search feature that will benefit both creators and users. The company has officially launched a “licensable” badge and filter that makes it easier to find and use images that are legally protected.

The “licensable” badge is a simple way to identify images that have a license associated with them. When a user searches for an image, any results that have a license will be marked with the badge. Clicking on the badge will provide more information about the license, such as who owns the copyright and what permissions are granted.

In addition to the “licensable” badge, Google has also updated the “Usage rights” search filter. This filter allows users to search for images with specific types of licenses, such as Creative Commons or other open licenses. This is particularly useful for people who need to find images that can be used freely for commercial or non-commercial purposes.

Google’s new Image search feature is a major step forward in protecting the rights of creators and ensuring that users are aware of the legal implications of using images online. By making it easier to identify and purchase licensed images, Google is helping to create a more fair and equitable marketplace for digital content.

Additional points to consider: