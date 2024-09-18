Google Image Search Feature: A Boon for Creators
Google has made a significant update to its Google Image search feature that will benefit both creators and users. The company has officially launched a “licensable” badge and filter that makes it easier to find and use images that are legally protected.
This new feature is a direct response to concerns about the misuse of digital images. In the past, it has been difficult for users to determine whether an image is copyrighted or can be used freely. This has led to many instances of people using images without permission, which can have serious legal consequences.
The “licensable” badge is a simple way to identify images that have a license associated with them. When a user searches for an image, any results that have a license will be marked with the badge. Clicking on the badge will provide more information about the license, such as who owns the copyright and what permissions are granted.
In addition to the “licensable” badge, Google has also updated the “Usage rights” search filter. This filter allows users to search for images with specific types of licenses, such as Creative Commons or other open licenses. This is particularly useful for people who need to find images that can be used freely for commercial or non-commercial purposes.
Google’s new Image search feature is a major step forward in protecting the rights of creators and ensuring that users are aware of the legal implications of using images online. By making it easier to identify and purchase licensed images, Google is helping to create a more fair and equitable marketplace for digital content.
Additional points to consider:
- Benefits for creators: The new feature will help creators to monetize their work by making it easier for users to find and purchase their images.
- Benefits for users: The feature will help users to avoid legal issues by ensuring that they are using images legally.
- Impact on the digital marketplace: The feature could have a significant impact on the digital marketplace by reducing the number of unlicensed images being used.
- Future developments: Google may continue to expand its Image search features in the future, such as by adding more types of licenses or providing more information about the creators of images.
