Google Includes Creepy Crawlies to AR Search Results

Do you remember having beetles and hornets in your room? Was it a wonderful experience? I am sure most of the readers will say that it was the worst and scary experience ever. However, if you are some of those readers who loved to welcome them in their living room, and want to have them once again, Google has a solution for you. The search engine giant is adding 23 creepy crawlies in its augmented reality search results, which previously include cats, scorpions, bears, tiger, and more.

The full list of insects includes rhinoceros beetle, Hercules beetle, Atlas beetle, stag beetle, giant stag, Miyama stag beetle, shining ball scarab beetle, jewel beetle, ladybug, firefly, Rosalia batesi, swallowtail butterfly, morpho butterfly, atlas moth, mantis, grasshopper, dragonfly, hornet, robust cicada, brown cicada, periodical cicada, Walker’s cicada, and evening cicada. So with the AR experience, one can easily place these insects anywhere in their bedroom and can also click pictures and screenshots.

Do you want to Have Selfies with Creepy Crawlies in Your Living Room?

One can search for the AR insects by writing the name of the insect in the Google search bar. Once you have got the results, you need to click the “view n 3D” option. Users having android devices will also be able to hear the sounds of those insects. However, sadly, this feature does not work on all devices. It only works on ARcore supported devices on Android or an iOS 11 or up devices on the iPhone and iPad.

Moreover, the amazing thing is that if you are feeling brave, you can even pose with the insect and have a selfie with it. Only do it if you are brave enough as these creatures look super real. Let us know in the comments section below, whether you like these little creatures or not.

Also Read: Google AR Stickers Now Comes as a New Playground App