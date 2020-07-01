Yesterday, the search engine giant Google has increased the price of its YouTube TV. The YouTube TV online service is now widely used and regarded as a great source of infotainment with HD quality. The company has raised the price of its YouTube TV online service by a mere 30% to $64.99 per month. The authorities told that the reason for this price hike was the rising cost of content.

Google Increases YouTube TV Price by 30%

The price hike came at such a time when there is a surge in demand for online content because live events, movie theaters, and sporting events remain closed or canceled due to lockdown imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year in April, Google raised the cost of its YouTube TV online services by 25% to $49.99. However, this year it has increased by 30% as the demand for content continues to grow.

YouTube has made it clear that price rise indicates the complete value of YouTube TV, which offers live shows and programs from major broadcast networks like “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”, “SpongeBob SquarePants” and the recently started HBO Max service.

In addition to that, YouTube TV also broadcasts different types of shows from YouTube creators, trending YouTube videos, and YouTube Originals. Conclusively, people who are fond of YouTube TV online service will have to pay an additional $15.

