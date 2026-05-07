Previously, Search Live used a simple arc-shaped waveform during voice interactions. The curved animation appeared while users spoke and shifted downward when Google replied. Although functional, the earlier design looked fairly basic and limited the video view to only part of the screen.

Google Introduces a Fresh New Look for Search Live

With the latest redesign, Search Live now feels more dynamic and visually engaging. One of the biggest changes is the addition of a glowing blue border effect that appears around the screen while a user asks a question. Once Google begins responding, the interface changes again, displaying a colorful gradient waveform near the bottom of the display.

The new visual style gives the feature a brighter and more polished appearance. Many users may notice similarities between this redesign and Google’s Circle to Search feature, which also uses vibrant gradients and smooth animations. The overall design creates a more futuristic experience and makes Search Live feel more interactive.

Another important improvement is the full-screen video layout. In the older version, the video feed only occupied the top half of the screen. The redesign now allows the video to fill the entire display, making the experience cleaner and more immersive. This change could be especially useful during live visual searches or interactive AI conversations where users want a clearer and larger view.

Despite the visual upgrades, Google has kept many familiar controls in place. Buttons for Unmute, Video, and Transcript are still located at the bottom of the screen for easy access. Meanwhile, additional options remain in the top-right corner, including the recently added “CC” button that enables live captions. These captions can help improve accessibility and make conversations easier to follow.

Google has also introduced smaller layout adjustments across the interface. The web results carousel and prompt spacing have been slightly refined, helping the overall design look more organized and user-friendly. While these changes may seem minor, they contribute to a smoother experience.

At the moment, the redesign is being spotted in version 17.20 of the Google app on Android. However, the rollout appears limited for now, meaning not all users can access it yet. Google often releases updates gradually to test performance and gather feedback before a wider launch.

This redesign reflects Google’s larger push toward AI-driven search experiences. In recent months, the company has been expanding AI Mode features, improving AI Overviews, and adding deeper integration with Chrome on both desktop and mobile devices. Search Live is also becoming available globally, showing that Google sees it as an important part of the future of search.

Overall, the updated Search Live design brings a more vibrant and modern feel to Google’s AI tools. With full-screen visuals, colorful animations, and refined controls, the experience now feels more advanced and engaging for users around the world.