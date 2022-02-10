In the last few weeks, Chrome has done more than just getting a new look. It’s also adding a new feature that will automatically group and show you pages you’ve previously visited about a certain subject when you search for it again. In a report from The Verge, Journeys is the feature that’s finally being added to Chrome’s search tools. This is how Journeys works. When you search for something, it puts it into a group and remembers what you searched for.

The results from that section or the whole search can, of course, be removed. So chrome has made it very easy to organize searches on any subject without having to make bookmarks. It is also a good way of looking back at things you’ve searched in the past.

Google Introduces a new Search tool ‘Journeys’ for its Chrome browser

Furthermore, the new feature should be able to tell you everything you’ve already looked at in relation to a specific product, such as PC parts, so you don’t have to keep going back to the same stores. That rare item in the game might be something you’ve been looking up in a very detailed Wikipedia search, and chrome showed it instantly. This chrome extension makes it a lot easier to browse and play games because it cuts down on the amount of RAM the browser needs.

During the last year, Journeys was being tested. At the moment, it can only be used on a computer. It also doesn’t work with your Google account, so you won’t be able to search the same things on your phone or tablet. However, this means that now is a good time to see if this search tool is right for you without it taking over your digital lives. Maybe you can clean things up a little.

