



Google Chrome has introduced a new feature best for improving web pages’ security that opens separately in a new tab. The security system of Google is trying to fix the “tab-napping” problem. As per the working of this new feature, the page you want to open will open in a genuine tab, and the original page will be redirected. Google Introduces a new Tab Napping Feature for the Security Purposes of Web Pages.

The new page will open the correct page that you want to open. It will allow you to get back to the page you left, and it is still accessible for you. At the same time, it will redirect to the harmful pages that can send viruses in your system or will always ask you for security checks, passcodes, or sometimes even payments.

As per the report, a notification by Microsoft edge developer Eric Lawrence states, “To mitigate ‘tab-napping’ attacks, in which a new tab/ window opened by a victim context may navigate that opener context, the HTML standard changed to specify that anchors that target_blank should behave as if |rel=” noopener” | is set. A page wishing to opt-out of this behavior may set |rel=” opener” |.”

As per the latest news officials, a report shared by the Beeping Computer states, the information’s main context is to save and protect the web pages from tab napping.

A new attribute is called rel=” noopener” that is created recently. It works really in a simple manner to stop the newly opened tab from using JavaScript and stop it from redirecting it to users to different and other URLs.

In early 2018, different companies like Apple and Mozilla take some steps to save the web pages and make simple changes to Safari and Firefox to make links safer and secure to use.

