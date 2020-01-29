Google Introduces #AndroidHelp Support line on Twitter

Mobile phone is the most important things these days. Having any problem in the phone can be quite frustrating and finding a good solution and help through internet do not work always. One can take help from the customer support line but then they have so many queries that its nearly impossible to reach them. Finally Google has found perfect solution for this problem and has introduced #AndroidHelp Support line.

Now Android users will be able to find help for their devices through social media which is easily accessible to everyone.

#AndroidHelp Support line

Google will used its official Twitter account offering quick support to people who will be tweeting their problems with the hashtag #AndroidHelp.

These days people are concern whether their device will be getting Android 10 or not. It might be possible they get help regarding it. Furthermore people will be able to find solutions of troubleshooting problems and will be getting further assistance.

Right now the company has not given any more detail of the support line however, we know that it is a good way to communicate with users and solve their problems. Lets see whether Google will be able to stick to its goal of solving people’s problems on time. Are you happy about this Support system on Twitter?

