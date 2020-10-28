



Google has just launched a few latest features for its YouTube Application for both Android and iOS versions. This is a major update, and it brings many new features, a simplified User Interface (UI), and, most importantly, gesture controls.

Now you can enter and exit full-screen mode more instinctively. Moreover, just by swiping up on a playing video clip, the screen rotates into the landscape mode and the enter full-screen. If you want to minimize the video, then swipe down.

Furthermore, now the close caption button is displayed directly on the covered menu. In the older version, the closed captions button was hidden in the three-dot menu. The auto play button is now replaced with a prominent place that makes it easier to turn off or on while watching a video.

Google Introduces Gesture Controls & New Functionalities for YouTube App

Google states that soon it will be testing this feature on desktop versions also. Besides this, Google has also rearranged the YouTube Application buttons to simplify the appearance and user experience further. Google has also enhanced the responsiveness of each control.

For the first time, Google is also launching the video chapter’s functionality, and it will allow users to navigate videos continuously.

The most important updated feature is the inclusion of the gestures “To make YouTube more efficient and work for you.” Moreover, this is the same gesture you will find on the Android 10 version, just that its actions might be different. Now, you have to double-tap to the right or left of the video to rewind or fast forward the video in 10 seconds.

Google says, to further improve the navigation experience, new suggested actions are also included prompting you with a message to rotate your phone or play the video you are watching in VR. More suggested actions are coming in the future.

