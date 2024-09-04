Google Introduces New Handy Features for Android Devices

Google has introduced four new Android features, with a bonus update for Wear OS users. Notably, these updates are not exclusive to Pixel devices and are available across the Android ecosystem. The first update includes the improved TalkBack feature which now uses Gemini models on supported devices. TalkBack now provides detailed audio descriptions of images, whether they’re located in your camera roll, text messages, or on social media.

The second exciting addition is the official rollout of a new feature in Circle to Search, enabling users to identify songs just like Shazam. The new feature simplifies song recognition and improves your listening experience.

The third update includes the expansion of the Android Earthquake Alerts System across all U.S. states and six territories. The system uses crowd-sourced earthquake detection to issue critical warnings seconds before the tremor starts. After the earthquake, users will also receive tips for the future, thus improving overall safety.

The fourth feature includes a Chrome update which allows users to listen to web pages, regardless of the content. The new feature also allows you to choose your preferred listening speed, and customize the type of voice and language used.

Lastly, the bonus update for Wear OS now allows Google Maps to support offline maps. Moreover, the users will have the ability to access maps downloaded to their phones directly from their watches. In addition, two new shortcuts will also appear through the update that will allow for voice-activated destination searches and quick access for viewing locations with a simple click on your watch face.

