Google Introduces New Security Measures-Goodbye Malicious Android apps

Google is usually criticized due to the malicious android apps on the play store that compromise users’ privacy. Initially, Google started banning apps that were found guilty but now in an effort to fix the issue completely, Google is introducing two new security measures for providing a safer experience to users.

While telling about the new security measures, Luke Jefferson, Product Manager at Google Play said:

“To keep Google Play safe and secure and to better serve our developer community, we are introducing two new security measures: additional identification requirements and 2-Step Verification,”

Goodbye Malicious Android apps

As a result of new measures, developers will have to submit their name, physical address, telephone number, and email address when creating a new account. Previously, Google only inquired about email and phone numbers while setting an account. This is the first security measure that is made compulsory by the company.

The second security measure makes 2-step verification compulsory.

“In addition to learning more about our developer community, we’re also taking steps to improve security and keep your accounts safer by mandating that users of Google Play Console sign in using Google’s 2-Step Verification.”

Currently, these new requirements are optional however from August Google will make it compulsory for developers.



