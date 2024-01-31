Google Introduces Standardized Update Prompts for the Android Apps

Ensuring that your apps and operating system are up to date is crucial for enjoying the latest features and safeguarding your devices from potential security vulnerabilities. On Android, Google has made the process of accessing app updates and operating system updates straightforward through the Play Store and Play System, respectively. Additionally, app developers can prompt users to update if they are using outdated versions. Now, Google is introducing standardized in-app update prompts for Android users.

App updates on Android are typically delivered through the Google Play Store, where users can navigate to the Manage apps & device section to check for updates. Google offers the convenience of installing all pending updates with a single tap or setting up auto-updation. Alternatively, app developers have the flexibility to display in-app alerts on older versions, encouraging users to update. However, the implementations of these prompts vary, ranging from brief toast messages to persistent notifications.

In a recent update on the Android Developers Blog, Google introduced a new tool designed to prompt users to update. Once activated for outdated versions of an app, a full-screen notification will appear with easy access to the Update button on the Play Store. Another implementation, observed on the Google Opinion Rewards app, displayed a card featuring the Update button. This strategic placement of the button streamlines the updating process, saving users several taps and redirects. It also effectively communicates a sense of urgency to the user, particularly if the developer updates the change log on the Play Store with the latest modifications.

To deploy this update prompt, app developers can go to the Releases section of the Google Play Console and select the outdated app versions they want to target. Google explains that implementation is also possible through the Play Developer API. The app developers must build the targeted app versions as app bundles. However, even for developers who haven’t integrated a custom update prompt before, this update prompt is simple to integrate. Google has announced that the Play Developer API will soon support targeting multiple outdated app versions simultaneously, further simplifying the process for developers.

In a move to encourage companies and independent developers to adopt the new system, Google has shared statistics indicating that over 50% of users who see the prompts respond to them. It is anticipated that several mainstream apps may opt for this new UI, given its ease of deployment. The proven efficacy in encouraging user interaction serves as an added incentive for Google developers to embrace the standardized update prompts.