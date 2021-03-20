Google is celebrating the Nowruz event with doodle today. Which is the national New Year festivity celebrated in Iran, Afghanistan, and the Kurdish regions of Iraq, Turkey and Syria, and throughout Central Asia. It marks the spring beginning in the Northern Hemisphere and the first day of the first month (Farvardin) of the Iranian calendars.

Usually it occurs between 19-21 March, depending on astronomical calculations. Families gather together to observe the rituals at the moment the Sun crosses the celestial equator and equalizes night and day which is calculated exactly every year.

Google is Celebrating Nowruz with Doodle

While specific traditions and the celebration ways may vary from region to region, as different cultures add their own elements but the central theme is the same: a celebration of spring and a time for rebirth and renewal.

Nowruz is a springtime celebration and all its activities show the rebirth and link between humans and nature. The famous meals traditional New Year include sabzi polo mahi (rice mixed with herbs and served with white fish); ash reshteh (a thick green soup with noodles, chickpeas and beans); and kuku sabzi (vegetable frittata).

On the first day of Nowruz, all families arrange gathering at the home of their oldest family member.

