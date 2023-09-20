Google Is Challenging Taylor Swift Fans To Solve Puzzles: Here’s Why?

Are you a fan of Taylor Swift and waiting for her new songs anxiously? If yes, then you probably need to be better at puzzles right now. You must be wondering what I am talking about. Google is actually challenging Swifties (Taylor Swift Fans) to solve Taylor-related word puzzles in a new Easter egg. The search giant promises to reveal the titles of her upcoming new tracks once they hit 33 million correct solutions. The amazing part of the news is that fans have devoted themselves to the task like Batman facing the Riddler.

Taylor Swift Will Release the Fourth Re-recorder Album on Oct 27.

According to the latest reports, Swift is all set to release her fourth re-recorded album on Oct. 27. She is embarking on her 2014 album 1989 this time. Like her previous re-recorded albums, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) will also come with a handful of unreleased songs that didn’t make their way to the original album.

We still don’t know much about these tracks yet. All we know is that they are just five in number. Google’s new Easter egg will pop up when you search “Taylor Swift.” You will also see a blue vault at the bottom right corner of your screen. A jumble of letters will appear on clicking it. All you need to do is unscramble them to reveal a word or phrase related to Taylor Swift. Write the answer into the search bar and hit enter. You will get the next puzzle if your answer is correct and the vault will reappear.