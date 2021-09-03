Google is Designing its own ARM-based Processors for 2023 Chromebooks

According to some latest reports, Google is designing its own ARM-based processors for Chromebook laptops and tablets. These devices will launch in 2023. Google is surely following Apple by developing its own line of processors for client devices, according to Nikkei Asia.

It is not the first time we are listening about Google’s own chipsets. Earlier, Google said its latest Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Android smartphones will be powered by its own chipset named Tensor. This component will be made up of CPUs and GPU cores licensed from other designers as well as Google’s own AI acceleration engine to boost machine-learning-based features, such as image processing and speech recognition.

Back in 2016, Google has launched its homemade Tensor Processing Units (TPUs). The reason for launching this chipset is to train and run machine learning workloads on its cloud servers. At the web titan’s annual IO conference in May, Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai announced the fourth generation of TPUs. Google also has a collection of its own Titan chips.

Now the company is moving towards the chipsets for laptops and tablets. The rumoured processors for its laptops use ARM CPU cores. It means Google will pay licensing fees to use the British chip designer’s blueprints. The chips will be manufactured elsewhere by fabrication plants, probably TSMC or Samsung. Technical specifications are not known right now.

According to Nikkei Asia, Google was inspired by the success of its rival when it comes to developing its own chips. Like Apple has developed for the iPhone, iPad and, most recently, Mac computers. The first Macs and iPad Pros powered by Apple’s M1 processor launched in 2020. Whereas, the first iMacs with the chip became available earlier this year. Google’s in-progress Chromebook chip is reportedly based on designs from Softbank’s ARM. By building the processor itself, the company will be able to customize it to meet its needs and add its own features. It’ll lessen Google’s reliance on third-party suppliers, in other words, allowing it to control production as it sees fit.

Google has also hired chip engineers from around the world for that endeavour, including talents from its suppliers like Intel and Qualcomm. The company may have decided to use their expertise to work on a processor for Chromebooks, as well.

No doubt, it will be beneficial for tech companies to develop their own chips so they can roll out AI algorithms in their products. It enables the company to make real-time intelligent decision-making devices. Just as Apple has done in its devices. Apple’s iPhone 12, contain the iGiant’s 5nm 64-bit Arm-compatible A14 bionic SoC that’s capable of accelerating computer-vision code and the processing of data from its sensors.

Similarly, there are many other in-house chip projects underway by different companies. Anyhow, Google will release the first device with its own chipset in 2023.

