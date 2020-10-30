Google is excited to launch this new feature in Playstore





Google playstore is working on a new update that could save you tones of time while searching for that perfect app.

The new feature is called Compare apps. It appears when you open the Play Store page of an app and scroll down past the “Ratings and feedback” portion. It helps you to scroll, comparing their key features, via a host of related applications.

The upcoming feature is still in development, and it doesn’t turn up for everybody. When it reveals, some apps, such as media players, tend to be confined to it.

Still, if implemented widely, it could be the proverbial life-saver. Nearly every time I’ve needed to find an app for a certain task, we’ve ended up wading through a forest of similar apps, unsure about which I should choose and why. I mean that literally — right now, the Play Store shows a list of “Similar apps,” which is just a long list of app names and icons.

The Compare apps feature on Google Playstore, on the other hand , provides grades for ease of use, shows how many times an app has been downloaded, and provides some additional information about each one. In the example of media players in Android Central, features such as video quality, offline playback and streaming are listed.

There’s no news on when this latest feature will begin to pop up for anyone, if ever. It is definitely a challenge to fill such data fields for any client, except for Google, which probably has a lot of data from app feedback of users. There, hold on. Maybe it’ll be a bit before we see a larger update.