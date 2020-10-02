Last year, Google was unable to fulfil its smartphone sales target. Today, the latest report states that Google is deciding to produce less than 1M Pixel 5 smartphones this year 2020. Moreover, Yesterday, Google has launched two new smartphones, the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. Both these phones are offering 5G connectivity. Unfortunately, both the phones are lacking the term “True flagship”. These phones are also lacking top-notch chipset, a UD fingerprint sensitive scanner, and a telephoto camera in them.

Google is expected to produce less than 1M Pixel 5 Smartphones this year

According to reports, Google does not expect these new cellphones to be incredibly hot with the consumers as there are not many orders are placed with suppliers. Nikkei Asia, claims that Google will be able to sell 800,000 Pixel 5 units by the end of 2020.

Furthermore, the overall production for this year’s Google phones that include, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 is expected to be 3 million units. As compared to the sales of last year, 3M is less than half. Previous year Google sold were 7.2 million smartphones in the technology market.

As we all know, due to this COVID-19 pandemic sales market is damaged; that’s why it is understandable that the company only shifted 1.5 million units in the first six months of 2020.

Google Pixel 4a and 5 both the phones are excellent, and they are so compatible with any Android smartphones in the technology market. COVID-19 pandemic has badly affected the sales of Google phones. However, Pixel 4a 5G is already launched in Vietnam. Similarly, Google Pixel 5 is being manufactured in China’s city Shenzhen.

Besides this in the year 2018, the shipments of all the Pixel smartphones were higher than the expected sum for 2010, which was 4.7 million. Before 2018, there were only premium offerings with no economic range of phones.

