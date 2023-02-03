Google Is Hosting Search-Related Event To Take On ChatGPT
ChatGPT is actually an AI chatbot system that OpenAI released in November in order to show off and test what a very large, powerful AI system can do. The good part is that you can ask it countless questions and can get answers that are useful. No doubt, OpenAI’s ChatGPT is one of the biggest real threats to Google Search. A few reports claim that Google is testing a conversational chatbot of its own called “Apprentice Bard”. The bot will respond to questions in the natural language just like ChatGPT. Some rumors are swirling that Google wants to integrate such an AI bot into Search. The fact is that we will not have to wait long to find out what the company has in store as Google Search-Related event is taking place on Feb 8.
Google Search-Related event Will Take Place on Feb 8
“how it is using the power of AI to reimagine how people search for, explore and interact with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to find what you need.”
Reports claim that the Google event will be live-streamed on YouTube at 8:30 AM ET on February 8. The point worth mentioning here is that the event’s timing coincides with Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s remarks during Alphabet’s Q4 earnings call on Feb 2.
Google CEO Pichai answered a question about Google’s AI efforts by stating:
“Consumers are interested in trying out new (AI) experiences.”
He further said that Google is working towards bringing direct language learning model experiences in Search. The search giant also claims that its LaMDA AI would bet the first language model people will be able to interact with. However, it’s still unknown that when and how the company will implement this.
According to Pichai’s statements, it’s obvious that Google is all set to flex its AI muscles now as ChatGPT has taken the internet by storm. However, the executive further claims that it’s early days right now and the company will keep testing AI products and features. The search giant aims to iterate on what works and take it from there as well.
