Google Is Hosting Search-Related Event To Take On ChatGPT

ChatGPT is actually an AI chatbot system that OpenAI released in November in order to show off and test what a very large, powerful AI system can do. The good part is that you can ask it countless questions and can get answers that are useful. No doubt, OpenAI’s ChatGPT is one of the biggest real threats to Google Search. A few reports claim that Google is testing a conversational chatbot of its own called “Apprentice Bard”. The bot will respond to questions in the natural language just like ChatGPT. Some rumors are swirling that Google wants to integrate such an AI bot into Search. The fact is that we will not have to wait long to find out what the company has in store as Google Search-Related event is taking place on Feb 8.

Google Search-Related event Will Take Place on Feb 8