Google Is Making Android OS Development Private – What It Means for Developers and Users

For over 16 years, Google has maintained Android as an open-source project through the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). This approach has allowed manufacturers like Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus to customize their versions of Android while keeping the core system the same. However, Google is now making a major shift in how it develops Android. Instead of maintaining separate public and private branches, Google is now making Android OS development private.

This change is intended to streamline development and reduce the challenges associated with managing two separate versions of Android. While some may worry about Android becoming a closed-source system, Google has assured that the source code will still be released after major updates.

What is AOSP and Why Was It Open-Source?

The Android Open Source Project (AOSP) is the foundation of Android. It was released under the Apache 2.0 License, which allowed developers and companies to freely use, modify, and distribute it without paying licensing fees. This open-source nature enabled various smartphone brands to develop their own customized Android skins, such as Samsung’s One UI, Xiaomi’s MIUI, and Oppo’s ColorOS.

Over the years, AOSP has also accepted contributions from third-party developers. However, Google has always had the final say on what changes are accepted. While Android has remained open-source, many core features and functionalities have already been developed privately within Google’s internal branches.

Why Google is Making Android OS Development Private

One of the main challenges Google faces is the complexity of maintaining two development branches:

Public AOSP Branch – Available to everyone but often outdated compared to Google’s private version. Internal Development Branch – Used for building new Android versions before releasing them publicly.

Maintaining both branches has caused merge conflicts, which occur when updates in the private branch don’t align with changes in the public branch. This results in delays and additional work for Google’s engineers. For example, even a minor change, such as modifying an accessibility feature, can create conflicts between the two branches.

To avoid these issues, Google is now moving all Android OS development into its internal branch. This means that new features will only be made public when Google officially releases a new version of Android.

What This Means for Users and Developers

For regular users, this change will have little impact. Android updates may be developed faster internally, but this doesn’t necessarily mean phone updates will arrive sooner. The rollout of Android updates still depends on phone manufacturers and network carriers.

For app developers, nothing changes. The Android APIs they use will continue to be available as before. However, developers who build custom Android versions (such as LineageOS) may face difficulties, as they won’t be able to track Google’s progress in real time.

For journalists and researchers, this change reduces visibility into Android’s future updates. Previously, AOSP code changes often provided clues about upcoming Android features and Google products. With development now private, fewer details will leak before Google officially announces new updates.

Is Android Becoming Closed-Source?

No, Android is not becoming completely closed-source. Google has confirmed that it will still publish Android’s source code, but only when a new version is officially released. Additionally, components like the Linux kernel (which powers Android) will remain open-source, as required by its GPLv2 license.

However, fewer Android components will be developed publicly. This means that developers who previously contributed to AOSP will have a harder time making improvements.

Final Thoughts

Google’s decision to develop Android privately is aimed at making its development process more efficient. While this change makes sense from a business perspective, it also means that external developers and researchers will have less insight into how Android evolves.

For most users, this change will be barely noticeable. However, for companies that build custom Android versions, independent developers, and journalists tracking Android’s progress, this shift marks the end of an era of real-time open-source development.

Google will release more details about this transition soon, we will update you then

