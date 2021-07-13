Google is Officially Rolling Out New Drive for Desktop app

Keeping that in mind, Google is now motivating Google Drive users to use its updated Google Drive for Desktop app. Google also announced that Backup and Sync will stop running in October.

In a blog post, the Google Workspace team said:

Earlier this year, we announced that we were working towards unifying our two existing Google Drive sync clients – Backup and Sync and Drive File Stream – into a single sync client called Drive for desktop. By doing this, we’re creating a powerful and unified sync client with the best and most used features from both Backup and Sync and Drive File Stream.

Though, for now, you can keep using Backup and Sync the app. Till then, Google will keep prompting you to update to Google Drive for Desktop. These new in-app notifications will begin from August 18 through October. Between that time, you must switch to the new app.

