Google is rolling out switch to Android app on App Store

Google is known to be the most innovative company which brings out unique ideas frequently that give ease and comfort to the users. This time again Google has launched a very unique switch to the Android app on the App Store. The switch gives the sound of chirping crickets. This launch will make it easier for users to switch to Android devices.

The switch is for those users who may want to try out Android for the first time or may be some users miss to have one of the Android phones so they want to try and have one. The idea is quite unique and good news for many iOS users who want to try Android. The app works in the similar way as Apple had launched in 2015 to give ease to the users in the transition from Android to iPhone.

The switch to the Android website gives instructions on how to copy all the data from the iPhone and transfer it all on the new Android device of the user’s own choice. The data includes contacts, photos, calendars, videos and events. Anything that belongs to user can be shifted to an Android device easily. The user will turn off the iMessage to see the text messages when he opens the new device and will send a request to Apple to transfer the copy of the data from iCloud. This transfer of data from iOS to Android device is backed up by Google Drive. Everything gets transferred on the drive and then it is again downloaded to the new Android device.

Google officially has not announced the launch and neither anything is easily seen on the website or on the App Store yet. Soon the Switch to Android app will be made official and things will come in line to save the time of the user.

