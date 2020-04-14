Yesterday, we saw that Google was running the thank you doodle for all the doctors, nurses and medical workers. Today, Google is saying thanks to public transportation workers. It is an appreciable gesture that Google is giving to all those people who are helping the mass in this critical situation.

No doubt, this small gesture of Google encourages all those who are working 24/7 in this Coronavirus outbreak without taking care of their own lives, they are struggling to facilitate the general public. The Doodle designed by Google is very artistic and colourful.

Google is Running Thank You Doodle for Public Transportation Workers

We appreciate Google’s habit of giving tribute to people for their extraordinary work and efforts. In this pandemic Coronavirus outbreak, Google has started a series of the campaign through Google Doodle in order to highlight the services of all those who are working devotedly to help others in the time of the huge tension.

We are observing this from last week that Google is displaying thank you messages by creating artistic and eye of catchy doodles to give tribute to them who serves. You also can observe that by visiting Google search bar.

Google is encouraging and increasing the morale of all the people who serve during this hard time by giving them a gesture that we are with them via doodles.

Recommended Reading: Google Thanks Coronavirus Frontliners through Series of Doodle