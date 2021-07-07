Google is Shifting Search Setting Options, also Testing Background Images

In its design change, Google Search has brought out a new Settings button that makes it convenient to access common features from one spot while the company also working on a dark mode option that is sufficient to attract users.

Google appears to have widely spread out a new Search settings button on the web. On the top of the page with the left side of the account switcher, this new Settings button will be appeared.

A new menu under this new label of Google Search Settings will be available with seven choices when open. The list consists of:

Search settings

Languages

Hide explicit results

Advanced search

Search history

Your data in Search

Search help

None of these options is new, but they have moved to the new position. These settings have been shown in the menu “Tools” at the bottom of the search results. The new interface helps to smooth things a little.

The new Settings icon has rolled out widely to Google users, but someone’s experiences may differ.

Additionally, Google Search also seems to introduce two other features more extensively. First, this contains test of unique backgrounds for mobile devices. It was initially released last year as a trial for some users. As before, the option does not display for all users but this year seems to be more available.

Finally, Google Search also further considers a dedicated toggle for dark mode. This option also appears sometimes for some users when signed up on Google. However, this seems to be a much-limited testing yet.

