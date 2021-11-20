Since its launch, the Google Play store website has not gone through any design iteration. Although the Play Store application for Android is kept on facing new design iterations over the years. Google is now testing a new redesigned Play Store website in some regions, which seems like a substantial improvement from the current layout.

Google is Testing a Redesigned Play Store Website

The new design is only available to a number of users in Korea and Taiwan. In the new design, content is more stretched out, instead of locked inside a horizontally-centred row. The page background is now white, icons are larger, and some app listings have a header image that stretches across the top of the screen.

Everything is roughly in the same place, but a few important elements have moved. The side menu, which included links to check purchased content, Play Points, and other information is now only visible when you click your profile picture in the top-right.

There are also a few minor functional improvements over the previous design. The screenshot/media gallery on app pages finally has a scrollbar, so you can see everything without holding down your mouse on the left and right arrow buttons. The main ‘Apps’ and ‘Games’ pages also now have buttons at the top for quickly filtering between phone, tablet, TV, Chromebook, Wear OS, and car applications.

Overall, the new design is pretty good and helpful. We are hoping Google rolls it out to everyone soon.

Source: XDA Developer