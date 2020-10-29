



Google always tries to improve its Play Store, and it is a never-ending story. Recently it is heard that Google is testing a method that allows its users to make comparisons between two or more than two applications. Google is testing Feature for its App Store that allows Comparing Apps.

According to the famous site AndroidPolice, “Earlier this month, a controversial test was spotted that took hamburgers off the menu. Now the Play Store is experimenting with a new change that shows direct comparisons between similar apps to let users decide which best fits their needs.”

They added, “This comes after the Hamburgers were removed from the Play Store menu earlier this month. No, Google was not competing with Mickey D’s. The Hamburger menu was an icon having three straight horizontal lines that seems like a Hamburger from the side (top bun, meat filling, and then bottom bun) and when clicked, a menu list appeared.”

Moreover, the compare applications section is seen near the bottom of the play store listing. Presently, the feature is limited to some side-by-side comparisons of the media players under the compare apps heading. Besides this, the applications are compared based on the things that include visual quality, offline playback, controls, whether or not a specific application will cast content, and most importantly, if the app is easy to use or not.

An important assumption is that Google is collecting all the information it utilizes for the comparison directly from the customers’ feedback, who love to leave their reviews for everyone.

Moreover, this is only a test right now that appeared in the Play Store when some users are running the 22.4.28 version of the application. The purpose of comparing two or more elements of similar apps present in the Google Play Store is indeed to enhance the experience of using Google’s Android application storefront.

